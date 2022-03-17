Actor Nana Tonardo, Afia Schwar's former best friend, has claimed that Afia's Spintex house has expired

She told another friend in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that but for Afia's father's funeral, she would have nowhere to lay her head

Tonardo and Afia were good friends in the past, and even teamed up to attack Afia's former husband, Abrokwa, when they had their issue

Afia Schwar’s former best friend, Nana Tornado, has claimed that his former best friend, Afia Schwar, had been worried since her Spintex Road house rent expired.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tonardo was met by a female friend in his house without a shirt on.

When asked why he had no shirt on, Tonardo said the house is his own and so he is free to do whatever that he wants.

That was when he dropped the filla that Afia Schwar can’t have the peace of mind he is enjoying because her rent expired.

He added that Afia is so bent on making lots of money from Ghanaians from her father’s funeral because that is the only way she can raise money to pay the rent.

Fans react to Tonardo’s claim about Afia Schwar

Tonardo’s claim in the video has got tongues wagging on social media. Some of those who commented say Tonardo does not fear to speak his mind.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

the_sisters_beauty_parlour: “But Afia lives at Paraku Estate err.”

iam_ellana: “@the_sisters_beauty_parlour noo.. Spintex, her water at paraku.”

tianzmakeover: “Eeiiii my fone is shaking n screaming VAWULENCEEEEE.”

oforiransford796: “This Man doesn't fear who.”

mayaa_a.may: “Someone you don't talk with but her matter sweet you like sugar..eii.”

richboy_money_mason: “This nigga is on a different level ooo.”

oheneba_nyamekye: “Only girls fights....he should fight men.”

Afia Schwar curses all those criticising her over Dad's funeral In video

Meanwhile, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa as Afia Schwarzenegger is known in private life, has been spotted in a video placing a curse on all her critics following dad's burial.

In a new video published by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar was seen ranting following the burial of her dad.

She was heard lamenting the way she was receiving backlash for receiving funeral donations on the day.

Afia Schwar indicated that even during the burial of Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II mother, people donated huge sums of money at the funeral, how much more her who was not a royal.

