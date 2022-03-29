Akua GMB: Dr Kwaku Oteng’s Wife Sings and Dances with her Back to Camera in Luxury Bedroom
- Former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant and wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, has danced happily
- She is seen in a video singing and dancing in a lavish bedroom to one love song by Daddy Lumba
- It is a love song that literally means that one man's meat is another man's poison, and this has many people praising Akua
A former wife of Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Akua GMB, has danced beautifully in a video she shared online.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Akua’s Instagram, she is seen dressed in a sparkling blue top and down and seated like the queen she is on her bed.
She in seen in a big, luxurious bedroom in an unnamed country where Akua is currently vacationing.
She is heard singing one of Daddy Lumba’s songs and from her gestures and facial looks, Akua GMB indeed enjoy the song.
The song is about someone who has found love after being rejected by another person, and so it sings literally: “If you don’t like my love, someone else loves it, it is not what you want that the whole people want”.
At a point, Akua got up from the bed and danced while turning her body and full back to the camera.
Akua’s video attracts reactions
Fans have commented beautifully on Akua’s video and have hailed her.
See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:
iamtimakumkum: “I love you.”
anita_afriyie_music: “eii awurade hmmm.”
masakeah: “My dear u love this song paaaaa. I love it to.”
akua_sikapa1: “Amoak. I love what you're wearing.”
real_missg: “Akua Amoakowaa papabi. Ampa mpemmpem d) wo paa keep on shinning my love.”
iamchrislarry: “Wooooo that's my PRETTY QUEEN ryt der.”
eugeniaasare10: “beautiful tree.”
mirabelasamoah: “If classy was a person, my sister u are too much.”
best_hair_gh: “The Ashanti Goddess.”
favouredyaa: “Beautiful woman.”
_nanayaa.amoah: “Queen.”
amaoffei: “Beautiful.”
albyablord: “Natural beauty papabi.”
mzz_click_michi: “I really love this woman.”
