Nana Ama McBrown has given fans a look into her life before attaining her super stardom status

The award-winning actress shared 18-year-old photos of herself having fun at two different times

McBrown's throwback photos have excited her followers om social media some of whom have praised her ageless beauty

Star actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has got her fans in awe after giving them a blast from her past.

McBrown has shared two throwback photos from about 18 years giving her fans a far idea of how she looked before becoming the big star she is today.

The photos, two in the post on her Instagram page, had the beautiful McBrown having fun at different moments in time.

Nana Ama McBrown has excited her fans with epic throwback photos Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Original

In the first photo, McBrown went swimming while rocking a swimsuit. She had a black scarf covering her hair as she smiled at the camera.

The second photo, on the other hand, showed the actress sitting down and laughing with all her teeth showing.

Sharing the photos, McBrown's hashtag indicated that they were taken sometime in 2004.

"Lets throwback on Beauty #TGIF #2004 #HerExcellency ❤ #BRIMM," her caption read.

See the photos below:

Okyeame Kwame time

It is interesting to note that the year 2004 was when McBrown and rapper Okyeame Kwame were first reported to be dating.

At the time, the two were spotting travelling around to promote Kwame's Bohye Ba album which included the Kwadonto hit.

It is not exactly known if these pictures were taken when they were together but that time seems to have been a happy time for McBrown.

Fans hail McBrown's looks

sista.afia said:

"Empress the beauty no be today Queen ."

n__a_n_a_adwoa said:

"❤️❤️❤️ you’ve been beautiful since."

tilly_tillz1 said:

"It’s the eye brows for me."

sammy_highcourt said:

"Yasssssss Mamayou done not ageingBeauty from ages."

Source: YEN.com.gh