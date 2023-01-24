A throwback photo of Deborah Seyram Adablah, the lady who sued First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, has found its way online

The old photo showed Deborah Adablah's days as a student of Hohoe EP SHS in the Volta Region

A schoolmate of Deborah also shared details of the young lady's time in the school before she completed in 2014

A throwback photo and other details of Deborah Seyram Adablah, the lady at the centre of the lawsuit against First Atlantic Bank's CFO Ernest Kwasi Nimako, have emerged.

Adablah who worked at the bank's head office as a national service person under Nimako went viral after suing him and the bank over an alleged romantic affair.

According to her, persistent harassment from Nimako eventually compelled her to enter into a relationship with him.

Deborah Adablah completed HEPSS in 2014 Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following the news of her suit, a lot of photos have been splashed on social media showing her as a girl on a path to becoming a socialite.

But she has not always been a 'slay queen' as some social media users have chosen to describe her. She was once an innocent young girl.

Debrah Adablah's SHS photo and details pop up

YEN.com.gh has sighted a photo of Deborah Adablah's days as a senior high school student. The photo shared on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa showed her wearing a school dress.

The 'kaba and skirt' was made from a green-coloured 50th-anniversary cloth of her school which YEN.com.gh has confirmed to be Hohoe EP Senior High School (HEPSS).

A schoolmate of Deborah who spoke to YEN.com.gh on the condition of anonymity revealed Deborah studied Business (Secretarial option) and was in HOuse 3.

Deborah is said to have completed HEPSS in 2014 and continued to Ho Technical University (Ho Poly) to pursue an HND.

DeborahAdablah was in the school choir

According to the mate, Deborah was not 'hard girl' her social media photos and videos portray her to be but a very calm person who was in the school choir.

"I knew her very well when we were in school and she was not like this. She was very calm and cool-headed girl who was a member of the school choir. I don't know what happened but she must have changed so much during her time at Ho Poly," he said.

Video of Deborah dancing in only bra & showing tattoo, piercing drops

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Deborah Adablah had been spotted in a new video.

The video had her showing some dance moves while rocking a skimpy cloth and revealing her tattoo and belly button piercing.

Adablah's video stirred unkind reactions from social media users who seem angry with her behaviour.

Source: YEN.com.gh