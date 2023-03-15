Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui ignored her husband Medikal's post of her and the romantic caption that accompanied it

Rapper Medikal posted his wife's photo in his quest to show his love for her and debunk rumours about their alleged marital issues

She posted a picture of her daughter and captioned it "My heartbeat", refusing to react to the post by Medikal

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has made her fans and those of her husband, Medikal, wonder if they are having marital issues or not.

In a post by Medikal a few hours ago, he showered love on his wife, Fella Makafui and said that he would choose her if she was even a twin, adding that he loved her very much.

Netizens interpreted the post as his way of debunking rumours that the celebrity couple are having marital problems and gained a massive reaction.

Fella Makafui ignores Medikal's romantic post about her Photo source: @amgmedikal @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The rumours arose after Medikal featured his ex-lover Sister Deborah on his latest track, "Cold and Trophies". Some fans even suggested that Sister Deborah's lyrics were a direct shot at Fella Makafui, who has been accused of snatching Medikal from her by some entertainment enthusiasts.

Despite the pandemonium caused on social media after the rumours of the celebrity couple's alleged marital issues, some Ghanaians are convinced that this was only to promote themselves and the new music.

Some are also not very convinced that this was just a publicity stunt. Fella Makafui is yet to satisfy people's curiosity with a reaction to the trending post by Medikal. She has, however, shared a different "story post" on her Instagram

One fan, Afya Tity, commented on a post about the celebrity couple and Medikal's romantic message saying:

These people and mind games. It was all to promote the new song

See Medikal's Post Below:

Sister Deborah posts behind the scene video with Medikal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Sister Deborah posted more videos of herself with her ex-lover and rapper Medikal on TikTok.

The two were chilling in a convertible luxurious car as they prepared for their "Cold and Trophies" track together. Netizens have reacted to the video as others feel the ex-lovers are not showing much respect to the wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui, who had earlier been accused of breaking them apart.

