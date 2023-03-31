UTV and Onua TV had a public shouting match when Onua TV stole their cash cow, Nana Ama McBrown, one of UTV's best-performing TV show hosts

After much back and forth, both parties unanimously decided to continue their fight online through their media activities

And Ghana month was just the perfect opportunity to display authentic Ghanaian heritage whilst besting their arch enemy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Since actress Nana Ama McBrown's departure from Despite's embattled UTV to the welcoming hands of Media General's Onua TV, there has been a silent raging war between these two media giants in Ghana.

But before they went the silent route after much nudging from Ghanaians, some UTV employees publicly attacked their former colleague, Nana Ama McBrown, with some wishing her ill on her new venture.

Alias, as classy as always, the actress responded with tact and mindfulness. And although she is yet to launch her anticipated show on Onua TV, fans are already setting their dial lest they miss her.

Nana Ama McBrown: UTV and Onua TV Battle it out as Ghana Month Ends Source: Getty Images/ Westend61 Photo credit: Instagram/ @iamamamcbrown @utvghana

Source: Getty Images

Today, Onua TV showed great supremacy when they ended Ghana month in a grand way with a powerful show of grandeur and pomp. But UTV would not be left behind. With their usual style countered with a sumptuous display of authentic Ghanaian buffet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Remember when UTV gave MzGee, Nana Ama McBrown's replacement on the United Showbiz show, because of Nana Ama's grand reception at Media General?

Let's end the list with photos from all the people's favourites at UTV and Onua TV, remembering that healthy competition is good for the industry's soul.

McBrown asks Ghanaians to continue watching UTV despite abrupt leave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown asked her fans who watched her on UTV to continue watching the TV station.

She added that her departure should not mean that they cannot enjoy other beloved shows from her former employers, revealing that she plans to take a degree program in hospitality in future.

Nana Ama also revealed that she is ever-ready for every task at Onua TV and would work hard to prove herself to Ghanaians again.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh