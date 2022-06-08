A gentleman who left Ghana for the United States says sports betting brought him to complete nothingness

According to him, he spent about $16,000 a month on betting to the extent that the betting company e-mailed him to cut down on his habit

In an anonymous letter, the man said he finally underwent therapy and managed to overcome the addiction

A man from Ghana who indicates he has previously worked as a truck driver in the United States of America has indicated that sports betting brought him to complete poverty.

In an anonymous letter to Abena Manokekame, a famous Ghanaian social media influencer, the man mentioned that he was addicted and used to spend so much on betting that the staking company sent him an e-mail to reduce it.

Due to the addiction, the gentleman said he lost all his money and ended up becoming poor.

"I live in the states and work as a truck driver for Walmart and earn good money, I ended up broke because I could bet as much as $16,000 in a month," he said, suggesting he made more than that amount on a monthly basis.

Undergoing therapy

"I finally underwent therepy and I've overcome my addiction. I haven't gambled since 12th November 2021 and my life has been much better since I stopped. I'm gradually building my life again and I feel truly happy now," he further said.

What Ghanaians are saying about this

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section to gather some of the interesting thoughts many Ghanaians had to share

Mulphi Lee indicated:

Bro tell them wai. God bless you for sharing. I hope some will learn from this and stop wasting their hard earned money on betting.

Patience Teivi mentioned:

Jesus is Lord eiiiiii 16,000 dollars a month on betting, I think i have to open 2 betting companies ooooo cos it looks like a lot dont knw what they would use their money for.Eiiiii that huge amount if u had invested in Properties im sure u wud be more Richer.

Nana Amponsah Adu said:

With the betting companies they even say Betting can be addictive…Make the brains work

Ghanaian Young man is Building a mansion & Helping the Needy Through Betting

On the other side of the coin, Clinton, a Ghanaian young man from Kumasi popularly known on Twitter with the handle @LilMoGh, has disclosed how sports betting is changing his life and that of many people around him.

On his handle, Clinton mentioned and shared pictures of a huge mansion that he is building out of money that he was able to make through sports betting.

According to the young man, betting is a great source of income that he intends to follow till he takes his last breath on earth, but it is only yielding results if it is done responsibly, which most people are unable to do.

