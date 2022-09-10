Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Precious Makafui has blessed her fervent followers on Instagram with some lovely photos

In the photos, she was seen rocking a leopard print jumpsuit in exquisite style as she flaunted her flawless skin and enviable physique

Many people have flooded the comment section with beautiful messages as they admire the stunning Ghanaian celebrity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and business mogul, Fella Precious Makafui, has dropped new photos, and she keeps reminding her fervent followers that she still has the sauce and the swag even as a mother and a wife.

Fella Makafui. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Sister Akos, as her lovely rapper husband Medikal calls her, rocked her leopard print jumpsuit in elegant style.

The jumpsuit had leopard prints all over. It had long sleeves all the way to her wrists. The trouser part of the outfit were long enough to reach her ankles.

The fabric was stretchy and it hugged her body such that it accentuated her lovely figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A stunning brown designer leather belt was worn around her waist to add some spark to her look. The belt gave her a classy, office vibe kind of look.

Her signature low haircut featured in these sets of photos. This time, they were dyed in ginger colour.

Her makeup was flawless and perfectly done. And she beaming with smiles in these photos illuminated the beauty effect of these lovely photos.

Many fervent followers of Fella Makafui fill her comment section with sweet messages

king_____ly

Gorgeous mama!

salmamumin

Allah fella

_ohe.maaaaa

)noa ne me virus )noa ne me cure❤️❤️❤️

pentiumm_

Sister Akos Woy3 Godsent

ghanaian.chic

It’s the last slide for me ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

qweku_irayy

Brown skin girl..your skin just like pearls…..❤️❤️

myzzahmama

Beautiful temptation

richlife_bryan

There's nothing I won't do to make you smile oh❤️

ada.adewa

Supergirl and I believe in your vision

1_joe_biden

Eeiiiiiiiiiii it

Fella Makafui Old Video Dancing In Front of Her New Car Gets Many People Talking

An old video of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker, Fella Precious Makafui, has surfaced online, and many people can't keep calm about it.

In the video, the young budding actress at the time was dancing in front of the driver's door side of her car. It was a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra car that was spotted in the video, and it looked brand new.

Fella Makafui danced with so much excitement as she opened the car door and got to dancing. From the video, she looked much slimmer than her current self. And she had her signature hairdo.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh