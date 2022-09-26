Stonebwoy put up a stellar performance at the Global Citizen Festival, opening the show with an energetic 30-minute set

After a memorable performance, the Ghanaian singer shared photos of his stage performance as well as pictures from backstage, where he met President Nana Akufo-Addo

His photo dump on Instagram stirred reactions from celebrities such as Joselyn Dumas and Gloria Sarfo

Stonebwoy has hit the internet with exclusive photos from his Global Citizen Festival performance on Saturday, 24 September 2022.

The award-winning star, known in private circles as Livingstone Etse Satekla, shared a 10-slide post with pictures of some of the persons he met backstage and photographs from his stage performance.

Stonebwoy shaking Nana Akufo-Addo's hands Photo Source: @stonebwoy

He started his photo dump with a picture of himself in the white netty-like lace fabric shirt he rocked to the show. Then showed a photo of himself in the entire ensemble sitting on a couch and holding a drink.

In the following three slides, Stonebwoy was with company; Oxlade, his wife Dr Louisa and Tiwa Savage, respectively. The sixth photo was a solo shot with Stonebwoy doing a hand sign. Next, he shared a photo of himself curtseying to President Nana Akufo-Addo and giving him a handshake.

His next photo was of him jumping on stage in what a fan described as 'Rambo style.' The ninth slide had a video from his arrival at the Black Star Square to the end of his performance. Finally, he ended his photo dump with a picture of him on the horse with his dancers.

Fans React to Stonebwoy's Global Citizen Festival

Stonebwoy's post and caption stirred reactions from celebrities such as Joselyn Dumas, Trigmatic, Gloria Sarfo, and Larruso. Fans and followers of the Bhim president also reacted to his post with fire and heart emojis.

dj_sskes

Pride of Ghana! Emblem

charles_korbla

Real warrior of music #stonebwoyb

morgancashboy

ONLY 1GAD ‼️ ONE AFRICA

doctorspunkyburniton

Am always proud of you

kojp_bhim_aj_album

Bless his imperial Majesty

realelementdotcom

The OWNER of the people

niiquartz

8th slide your style e be Jackie Chan e be jet lee same time e be Rambo

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Stonebwoy making a grand entrance at the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra. He arrived riding a white horse clad in a Ghana flag, surrounded by his dancers who also waved the Ghana flag.

Stonebwoy opened the show with a 30-minute set where he performed famous songs such as Run Go, Therapy, Sobolo and Everlasting.

