Pictures of Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah spending time at Yvonne Nelson's daycare has surfaced on the internet

The talented actress took Mrs Weah and her friend on a brief tour around the school and showed them details in a brochure

Ghanaians have hailed Yvonne Nelson as a respected person in the world visited her school to learn more about what they do

Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah paid a visit to Just Like Mama Day Care, the daycare school founded by celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.

Actress Yvonne Nelson and Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah at Just Like Mama Day Care. Photo Source: @justlike_mama

Source: Instagram

Per the official Instagram page of the school, Mrs Weah visited the premises on February 8, 2023. According to the school, it was an honour to have the First lady around to learn more about the school and how things are run.

In the set of pictures that have emerged, Yvonne Nelson, Mrs Weah and another friend of Mrs Weah were spotted going through the school's brochure.

In another picture, Yvonne Nelson was spotted standing next to Mrs Weah as they posed for the cameras.

Below are more pictures of the Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah's visit to Just Like Mama Day Care.

Ghanaians react to pictures of Liberian First Lady's visit to Yvonne Nelson's nursery school

The pictures have excited Ghanaians as they hail Yvonne Nelson as a renowned person outside the shores of Ghana visits her school.

silviaafriyie said:

So humble

porbleyhub stated:

Eeei inside kids school thisde school fine pass ❤️❤️❤️Allah

matemba_rehema remarked:

Much love from Tanzania. You're my role model, my inspiration. We love you ❤️

pastorselasieaddae commented:

Beautiful ❤️

princekennedygh stated:

Setting standards ❤️

hillary_gyasi remarked:

Just like mama ❤️❤️

houseofmicadi commented:

You've proved yourself

eeacademy_tema said:

Great job, congratulations

Kwamu Manu visits Yvonne Nelson's school

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu paid a visit to Yvonne Nelson's ultra-modern school in East Legon Hills.

The talented actress gave him a tour of the educational institution and showed him how things are run over there.

The school video was shared on the official YouTube of Kwaku Manu, Kwaku Manu TV. The video showed the school's playground, the well-decorated classrooms, the reception space among others.

Source: YEN.com.gh