Young Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah of Beasts Of No Nation fame has popped up with new photos on social media.

Abraham Attah who rarely posts shared the photos on his Instagram page on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The new photos show the young actor at his base in America.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, which are two in number, Abraham Attah showed himself in two different locations.

Young actor Abraham Attah has grown fine dreadlocks Photo source: @abraham.attah

Source: Facebook

One of the photos showed him wearing a white T-shirt over a pair of black trousers and black shoes while standing in a very serene-looking garden. In the other photo, the actor wore a jacket over the same pair of trousers and shoes. He sat in front of a building.

One other noticeable thing in the photos was Abraham Attah's hairstyle. His dreadlocks (rasta) had grown considerably long and looked very beautiful.

Sharing the photos, the young man indicated that he was staying fly while acknowledging his stylist.

"stayfly @davidedesigns," his simple caption read.

See the photos below:

Abraham Attahs new photos excite fans

The photos shared by the young actor have stirred loads of reactions online. While many are impressed by his growth, others are excited by his style.

yayramadeit said:

"Big boy"

roseywyhen said:

"Congrats Abe. Well played. So proud of you."

kofiduncanarts_ said:

"Wo dread wei di33 mad oo."

young_hommie_ said:

"Agu you’ve grown up….what of striker??"

browndadi said:

"Big man♥."

Abraham Attah in Tufts University

The young actor who relocated to the United States after having his breakthrough is currently studying at Tufts University, a private university in Massachusetts.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Abraham Attah gained admission into the university a little over one year ago.

He broke the news on social media and thanked all those who supported him to achieve the feat.

