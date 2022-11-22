Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has left many people admiring her impeccable looks at her friend's wedding

In a video that surfaced online, she was spotted wearing a lovely corset dress that dropped to the floor as she danced with so much energy and enthusiasm

Many Ghanaians have shown their admiration for the actress as she looked very beautiful on her friend's memorable day

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe displayed phenomenal dance moves while rocking a stunning corset dress at her friend's wedding reception party.

Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe. Photo Source: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

She was spotted wearing a sparkling lace corset dress that snatched her waist to perfection to accentuate her lovely curves. The fabric dropped to the floor as it formed a trail behind her to create an elegant effect on her entire look.

Her hair was held in a bun, with some sparkling silver headpieces used to style her hairdo to give her the bridal effect. To add some spice to her look, she accessorised her look with a simple necklace and dangling earrings.

She danced majestically to the music that was being played by the DJ as the cameras were capturing her.

The occasion was her friend's wedding reception party that was held over the weekend in Accra, Ghana. The wedding reception venue was glammed to perfection as one could tell from the chandelier. and flowers that were spotted in the video.

Video of Kalsoume Sinare looking elegant in her corset gown

derbyelliots commented:

Always a beauty ❤️

shinene_of_london said

Looking Elegant and Glamourous in your dress ❤️

tiyos_beautybank

You looked stunning ❤️❤️❤️

