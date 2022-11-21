A gorgeous curvaceous Ghanaian lady has turned heads with a white Lamborghini car which she arrived in at her friend's restaurant reopening in Accra

In the video, she looked stunning as ever as she slayed in a black sheer dress with she rocked with a pair of white-heeled sandals

She beamed with smiles as she was been captured by popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, GH Hyper

A stunning curvaceous Ghanaian lady has turned heads as she arrived at her friend's restaurant reopening in Accra in an expensive luxury car, looking as elegant as ever in her outfit.

In the video, she was spotted driving into the car park with a white Lamborghini car looking all sparkling and exquisite. The vehicle had black tyres with black rims.

When she parked her car and got down, she looked stunning in her all-black and white dress. It was a long sleeve sheer dress that showed some of her blossoms as they glistened.

She paired her look with lovely white heeled sandals. She had on a bob wig that was parted in the middle as it hung over her shoulders from side to side.

She spiced up her look by accessorising with some bracelets on her wrists and an adorable simple necklace around her neck.

Source: YEN.com.gh