Popular Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her adorable husband have proven that their love is still standing and not for show

In a recent video which she posted on her official Instagram page, they were both spotted jamming to Kizz Daniel's Cough (Odo)

The video has generated massive reactions on social media as many admire the chemistry Tracey and Frank have

Kumawood actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah have turned heads on social media with thier lovey-dovey gestures.

Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah. Photo Source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, she was spotted dancing and singing along to Kizz Daniel's Cough (Odo) in the car.

Mr Badu Ntiamoah captured the adorable moment while beaming with smiles as his gorgeous wife danced with so much energy.

They enjoyed the music as they enjoyed a passionate kiss towards the end of the few seconds video.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many admire the loving connection they both share.

Video of Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah getting cosy in car sparks reactions

opa_the_konkonsa_officer remarked:

Pressure b3 fa nkrofo p3333

iameppee_patt said:

Why is she being aggressive? It's yours. Relax and kiss eeee

shavaghe123 remarked:

Mo nfrih) na y3 dwene wai

say_without_bias commented:

Every marriage that has God's blessings, it doesn't take long for the couple to look alike...May God bless u, Yaa

wuzpoks_surprise_package said:

Allow us to flex our husband na is not our fault that he is so cute

madorsevents commented:

That's all my dear, all the rest na background music

appiahsekyiraalawrencia said:

)do na modi ma 3ye fe3 se3 i Love both of you so much Yaa Asantewaa Be happy Always hope to see you someday because i Love you dearly as My Little Sis Lawrencia Osei ❤️❤️.

First Video Of Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah After Wedding

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, and her adorable husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, have been spotted together after their wedding.

The two tied the knot in a plush wedding in Kumasi on Thursday, July 28, 2022. After the wedding, a video of the newly wedded couple came out where the two were getting all cosy together in their car ride.

They were seen showing off their wedding rings and flaunting themselves as newlyweds. This time they were not twining in terms of outfits. Tracey wore an African print dress, and Frank wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of shorts.

