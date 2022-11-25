A brilliant Ghanaian lady named Dr Flora Adzo Etornam Sefordzi has celebrated becoming a doctor

She updated her Twitter feed with the achievement accompanied by photos sporting her professional attire

Dr Sefordzi's post has garnered 147 comments, more than 500 quote tweets, and 3,883 likes, with peeps basking in the glory of her milestone

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady, Dr Flora Adzo Etornam Sefordzi, has members of the Twitter community basking in her recent accomplishment after becoming a doctor.

Photos of Dr Flora Adzo Etornam Sefordzi. Credit: @flo_x0x0.

Source: Twitter

Dr Sefordzi proudly claims her title

@Flo_x0x0 made her achievement public via Twitter, informing people to mention her title when they address her.

''Address me correctly please; it’s Dr. Flora Adzo Etornam Sefordzi,'' she posted with stunning pictures.

Dr Sefordzi donned her professional regalia in the beautiful pictures that gained her warm-hearted reactions. Many of her fans, especially her male followers on the social media platform gushed over her, with some proposing marriage.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

Netizens celebrate and gush over Dr Flora Adzo Etornam Sefordzi

@tin_kudi posted:

My mom said that I will marry an Ewe. I thought she was telling lies. Now I know I have found my soul mate. Call me Engineer Kudi.

@kofidavids said:

Congratulations, Doc.

@Aryeh25jay commented:

Not to take it wrongly; the pics and everything be nice but make you pipo take the same energy go d consulting rooms and wards. These new “young” doctors chale be like dem force some into the profession. Before anyone comes at me, I work in a hospital. I know wat adey talk. Chao.

@kobina_awortwe said:

Ewe girls, hmmm. They will be my end.

@Kris_ohs reacted:

Me too. Me too comrade. Make dem finish me.

@TaviraHugoGonz1 posted:

Eiii the doctors them dey come dier eiii. Dema beauty just go heal the patients ooo. My Gad!

@i_amrogers said:

What does it take to get a ring on your finger, please?

@flo_x0x0 commented:

Congratulations to you too, sweetie.

