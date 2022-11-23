Hajia Bintu visited a saloon to get a new hairdo, and the outcome was incredible as she came out looking extra pretty

The beautiful TikToker proceeded to show off her dance steps in the video as she wiggled her waist and admired herself

The video pleased many folks as they were impressed by Hajia Bintu's exquisite looks and praised her

Beautiful Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, had folks drooling over her ravishing and exquisite looks after she shared a video of her new hairdo.

Hajia Bintu Visits Saloon And Shows Off New Hairdo Source: Hajia Bintu TikTok

Source: UGC

The pretty social media sensation visited a saloon to get the gorgeous weavon hairdo done for her.

She was impressed with her appearance and proceeded to dance excitedly.

She wiggled her waist and moved her feet to 'FASHIONNOVA,' a song by Nigerian musician Blaqbonez. Bintu was in a colourful striped dress. The outfit had different shades of black, blue, and white in it. It gripped her body tightly, highlighting her sharp curves and shapely figure.

Followers of the supper star praised her new look and dropped heartwarming comments showing their admiration. Hajia Bintu's dance moves and pretty looks have won her a lot of fans and admirers.

It is no surprise that the socialite has amassed 1.8 million followers on TikTok alone.

Hajia Bintu Impressses Fans With New Look

ricardoricosuave said:

beautiful as always

Nana Yaw also commented:

1000/100000000000000. very good its nice

SMILEY

I’m recreating this is sooooo

abukarialidu also admired the TikToker:

Person go just fine like this and still get nyash join

Baraka4Real also reacted:

Woow you look stunning dear

