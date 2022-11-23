Hajia Bintu: Pretty TikToker Visits Saloon And Shows Off New Hairdo; Peeps impressed
- Hajia Bintu visited a saloon to get a new hairdo, and the outcome was incredible as she came out looking extra pretty
- The beautiful TikToker proceeded to show off her dance steps in the video as she wiggled her waist and admired herself
- The video pleased many folks as they were impressed by Hajia Bintu's exquisite looks and praised her
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
Beautiful Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, had folks drooling over her ravishing and exquisite looks after she shared a video of her new hairdo.
The pretty social media sensation visited a saloon to get the gorgeous weavon hairdo done for her.
She was impressed with her appearance and proceeded to dance excitedly.
She wiggled her waist and moved her feet to 'FASHIONNOVA,' a song by Nigerian musician Blaqbonez. Bintu was in a colourful striped dress. The outfit had different shades of black, blue, and white in it. It gripped her body tightly, highlighting her sharp curves and shapely figure.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Followers of the supper star praised her new look and dropped heartwarming comments showing their admiration. Hajia Bintu's dance moves and pretty looks have won her a lot of fans and admirers.
It is no surprise that the socialite has amassed 1.8 million followers on TikTok alone.
Hajia Bintu Impressses Fans With New Look
ricardoricosuave said:
beautiful as always
Nana Yaw also commented:
1000/100000000000000. very good its nice
SMILEY
I’m recreating this is sooooo
abukarialidu also admired the TikToker:
Person go just fine like this and still get nyash join
Baraka4Real also reacted:
Woow you look stunning dear
Abigail Of Date Rush: Stunning Plus-size Model With Curves Like Hajia Bintu Looks Gorgeous In Stunning Dresses
In other news, Abigail of Date Rush season seven is trending on social media after she posted her elegant birthday photos.
Jackie Appiah steals show at friend's wedding, slays in hot yellow outfit from head to toe, video leaves many awestruck
The voluptuous fashion model is also the chief executive officer of a clothing brand that specializes in custom-made womenswear.
The curvy actress has also ventured into acting, occasionally traveling to Nigeria to shoot new movies.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh