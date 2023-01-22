Media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, released adorable images in which she posed with her daughter Nyame Animuonyam on Sunday, January 22

She shared the images ahead of her 53rd birthday on Monday, January 23, which had fans in their feelings

While actress Gloria Sarfo gushed over the mother-daughter duo, fans wished the media personality well in advance

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ace media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has shared adorable images in which she posed with her daughter Nyame Animuonyam to ring out her own birthday.

The host of The Standpoint was in a thankful mood because she turns 53 years old on Monday, January 23.

Sharing the images on her Instagram account, the media personality disclosed that she and her daughter were off to church to thank God ahead of her special day.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter Nyame Animuonyam. Photo credit: oheneyere_gifty_anti.

Source: Instagram

Oheneyere Gifty Anti expresses gratitude ahead of her birthday

''We love to thank God in advance. So before tomorrow comes, before I become a year older tomorrow, we are going to say thank you, Lord.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''We are grateful for what he has done, what He is doing, and what He is about to do,'' she wrote.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her all-grown daughter beamed with smiles in the pictures which had fans and actress Gloria Sarfo in their feeling.

See the pictures below:

How fans and actress Gloria Sarfo reacted to the pictures of Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter

Gloriaosarfo said:

The Queen and her princess.

Annoesi asked:

Where is Ohene? (her husband).

Rosesarfoh said:

Lovely Queen Gifty and your beautiful princess looking good .

Effe_lois_services commented:

Soo Beautiful ❤️.

Phaithphul_fabrics said:

My mum.

Ennin.freda commented:

Real Princess.

Victorious_paulina reacted:

HRH Daddy’s girl.

Gifty Anti: 13 most beautiful photos of the veteran broadcaster as she celebrates 52nd birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Oheneyere Gifty Anti flooded social media with photos when she attained 52 years last year.

Turning 52 looks good on media personality as her birthday photos gave a closer look at her ageless hue despite being over half a century old.

Anti appeared in a gorgeous floor-length green ensemble consisting of embroidery and coordinated her looks with colourful beads, a stunning fashion ring, and large earrings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh