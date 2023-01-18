Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has flaunted her lovely new figure on social media after losing weight

She revealed that she used products from Simply Snatched and that helped her achieve the new figure she has currently

Many of her fans and followers have rained sweet compliments on her as she flaunts her petite figure curves on social media

Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has flaunted her new body on social media after changing her diet and trying out a weight loss product.

Revealing the product brand as Simply Snatched, she dropped photos on her verified Instagram page hinting at fans that she has lost weight.

The lovely actress was spotted wearing a hot pink dress that had long sleeves on the right arm and sleeveless on the other arm.

To accessorise her entire look, she wore her wedding ring on her index finger and a cute bracelet around her left wrist.

Many of her fervent fans and followers have gushed over her weight loss photos as many acknowledged how gorgeous she still looks even after losing some inches.

Fella Makafui's weight loss photos spark massive reactions on social media

kafuidanku commented:

Eishh ❤️

amahytensiongh opined:

You’re telling lies. Your husband is making you lose weight

i.akua_xx stated:

My all-time favourite

highestblogger_iseverywhere said:

Still sixteen

emmy_a.b remarked:

Yess you have

efiensem commented:

My Beautiful baby girl❤️

The stunning photos have sparked massive reactions on social media as many drool over the weight loss photos of the talented actress and filmmaker.

