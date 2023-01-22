Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has turned heads on social media after she was spotted rocking a corset dress

The blue dress was made out of two shades of blue and the talented actress dazzled in them

Many of her celebrity friends and ardent followers have admired how stunning she looked in the pictures

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and author Juliet Ibrahim has flaunted her admirable small waist and voluptuous figure in recent photos.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, she shared gorgeous photos of herself rocking a blue-themed outfit.

It was a royal blue skirt that was long enough to cover her knees. The skirt was made of silk fabric that made the outfit stand out.

The top was made of long sleeves tulle fabric that was designed with blue petals. The top shoulder section had puffs that were made of the same fabric as that of the skirt.

A mixture of royal blue and light blue fabric was used to craft the corset section of the top to add some texture and style.

Her hairstyle was 90s inspired as the front part of the wig was held in a perfect puff with a bump and allowed to hang over her back.

Below are lovely photos of Juliet Ibrahim sparkling in a blue corset outfit.

Reactions as Juliet Ibrahim flaunts curves in blue corset dress in photos

ahmadtako_kmb stated:

Queen in blue

moda_st.patrick opined:

A QUEEN and moree

mr_ufor commented:

Can I make you my priority beauty Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

i_am_whater remarked:

When they say God created man in his own image... Don't know where others were created

ahman.33 said:

Who is better than Juliet Ibrahim? Nobody

baffaeka stated:

You are beautiful my dear much love to you ❤️❤️

Some netizens shoot their shot at Juliet Ibrahim while others drool over gorgeous photos of her rocking a blue dress.

