Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was spotted looking gorgeous in a green outfit while in town

However, she did not want to be recorded at that moment since she felt she was not looking her best

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many Ghanaians encourage her saying that regardless of how she looks, they love her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Talented actress Jackie Appiah warned a Ghanaian blogger not to record her since she was not looking her best. In her own words, she was not looking nice that particular moment.

Jackie Appiah dazzles in pictures. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, spotted her in town when he decided to take a video of the ever-gorgeous Ghanaian Canadian actress.

However, she was not pleased to have been recorded at that moment since she did not feel confident that she looked stunning.

Nkonkonsa then encouraged her, saying that she was beautiful and that he liked how she looked. She then responded by saying that he did not and waved goodbye at him to tell him to stop recording politely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dressed in a lovely green outfit, Jackie Appiah was spotted wearing a long-sleeved top that had a low v-neckline. She paired the top with trousers. She wore black slippers and carried a black purse.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react as Jackie Appiah warns blogger not to record her since she was 'horrible'

ewuramadufie:

Pretty is her name ❤️❤️❤️

efua_sagoe:

Was she posing for a pic at first

kdsam_genuine:

I think she is pregnant!

maamee_serwaah:

She is pregnant

oheneyaw:

Were you following her around or spotted her? Which kind lie be this!

dash_lyndoves:

Why was she covering her tummy with her bag?

ohemaa_tinabae:

This look that when I look like that, I go do ahumasuo , see how it’s horrible to my beautiful Jackie see hair

nana_yaw_pawa_ii:

If you meet the Queen ……make you no ask any kiddie things……chale vibe am ankasa…..make she hug u seff

ivyamoako12:

Such a beautiful and a humble soul ❤️❤️❤️

nyameba_posh:

They pose and act like they have no idea or are being disturbed.

chris_de_humble_lion:

WOMAN OF CLASSSS❤️

Jackie Appiah rocks purple batik dress

Meanwhile, it was reported by YEN.com.gh that Jackie Appiah slayed in a purple batik dress to an event.

The ends of the stunning dress around the arms and the bottom part had straw which made the outfit stand out.

The talented actress beamed with smiles as she flaunted her envious white teeth in pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh