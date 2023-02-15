Actress and singer Yaa Jackson has revealed her experience during pregnancy and how she almost gave up on delivering her baby

She also revealed that she has 12 tattoos and eight piercings and has meanings behind most of them

Fans have reacted to the interview and her revelations and have used the opportunity to encourage her

Actress and singer Yaa Jackson has revealed her struggles during her pregnancy period.

The news about her pregnancy caused massive waves on the internet and among her fans. But many of her fans did not know that she was battling her way through the pregnancy.

Yaa Jackson also revealed that she almost gave up when pushing her baby, but a God-fearing midwife prayed for her and helped her through.

Yaa Jackson, in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, told Zionfelix that she found out about her pregnancy five months later. She claims she was naive and did not know much about pregnancy, but she had people to get her through the whole time.

Yaa's struggles during pregnancy are a reminder of the importance of supporting and uplifting women during this time.

Aside from her struggles with pregnancy, Yaa is also known for her unique style. She revealed that she has 12 tattoos and eight piercings, which she often showcases in her music videos and social media.

While some may see her tattoos and piercings as unconventional, Yaa has spoken about how they are a form of self-expression and art for her.

Watch Yaa Jackson's interview below:

Netizens reacted t Yaa Jackson's interview

wha.ley6 commented:

So are you telling us make we do tattoos and piercings or what. You have 12 tattoos what make we do?

nhanaamalavish commented:

TG having God fearing nurse to help u. ❤️❤️

fbi4gh commented:

Banku question Dane way man da sweat …child birth no easy everybody knows

afoak_waemelia commented:

Na aye too late s3 anka ohuu no nt3m aa anka )flashee ye I guess ❤️

ninelnunoo commented:

Wth is going on with the hair and makeup jeeeeezzzzz

In another interview by YEN.com.gh, Yaa Jackson revealed that she would never spy pm her partner. The beautiful actress said she would never pry into her partner's phone because it was unnecessary and breeds mistrust.

Many folks who watched Yaa Jackson's interview with Zionfelix were impressed with her level of maturity.

