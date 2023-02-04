Jackie Appiah truly loves enjoying herself and she makes sure she does so with style and class

At a recent party she attended, she slayed in a mini purple batik dress as she flaunted her beautiful legs

Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, and many other celebrity friends and fans have gushed over how she dazzled in her outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has flaunted a gorgeous party outfit made of straws and batik fabric.

Jackie Appiah slays in a purple batik dress. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Details of Jackie Appiah's look

The handcrafted batik fabric was dyed in the colour purple with patches of white rectangle patterns creating a lovely texture and design on the fabric.

The straws at the ends of the outfit around the wrists, and the bottom of the mini dress added some spice to the entire outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She paired her entire look with a pair of white sandals. And she accessorised her outfit with a cute Jacquemus bag in the colour white. She hung the bag across her shoulders in a way to make her feel youthful.

Per the official website of Jacquemus, the bag cost 175 Australian dollars which is approximately GH₵ 1,497.92 per the current exchange rate on Google.

The talented actress beamed with smiles as the adorable moment was being captured.

Below is a gorgeous photo of Jackie Appiah looking ravishing in purple.

Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, many others drool over stunning outfit of Jackie Appiah

sellygalley remarked:

You’re pleasant to watch really

salmamumin said:

Love it

luchydonalds commented:

My queen ❤️

neeceebosslady said:

Those kicks, the outfit and the bag? Jackie rora nau!!!! Why so ?

i.akua_xx stated:

See beauty

_prxxtylittlebxrbie remarked:

C'mon Jackie

odame_gram said:

The whole Ghana

Jackie Appiah's son Damien flaunts his wealthy lifestyle on Instagram

YEN.com.gh in another story reported that Damien Agyemang, the only child of Jackie Appiah, has shown off his lavish lifestyle on his verified Instagram page, @damien.ypa.

Sharing the pictures with his fervent followers, the young aspiring style influencer flaunted his impeccable fashion sense while revealing his face for the first time.

He showed that he does have a security guard anytime he steps out to a concert or event, and also, he carries with him bundles of cash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh