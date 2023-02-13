Archipalago has urged Don Little and Yaw Dabo to thank Aki and Pawpaw for opening the doors for diminutive persons to be cast in movies

He hinted that without them, actors such as Don Little and Yaw Dabo would not have made money from movies, and neither would directors offer them roles

Archipalago's comments have sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians express their views

Talented Ghanaian musician and actor, Archipalago, has called out Don Little and Yaw Dabo on social media telling them to acknowledge Nigerian actors Aki and Pawpaw.

Yaw Dabo and Don Little (left), and Aki and Pawpaw (right) in photos.

In a tweet, he hinted that Aki and Pawpaw paved the way for diminutive people known in Ghana as 'shortingos' in the Ghanaian movie industry.

He urged Yaw Dabo and Don Little to acknowledge their efforts in making sure they were even recognised by movie directors in the country to even cast hem for roles.

He further stated that without Aki and Pawpaw, they would not have made this much money from acting.

Meanwhile, Yaw Dabo and Don Little have not responded to these statements by Archipalago.

Spot the tweet below.

Ghanaians lash out at Archipalago for comments directed at Don Little and Yaw Dabo

@ericboatenggh:

Please check your history very well. Ghana started using shortingos in movies way before Nigeria came into the scene. Or you don’t know Adwoa Smart and the others

@bradhanny:

Wei.. Adwoa Smart start na where Aki dems dey?

@nii_laryea7:

What’s the meaning of “their type” are they not human enough ? That’s stereotyping right there.

@Borks90:

Adwoa Smart was on our screens already before Aki and Porpor. You like attention tooo much

@OwusuMa68801516:

What are you talking about? Ghanaian directors were using short, long before Aki n Popo. Go watch a Ghanaian movie called AFIA ASANTEWAA...the one where they were singing."ye ko yen..y3 ko ware"

