'Smallish' actors Don Little gave Yaw Dabo a ride in his vehicle and gave him a big scare as he drove at top speed

Initially, Yaw Dabo did not want to join Don Little in the vehicle as he did not trust his driving skills

Yaw Dabo hilariously screamed as Don put pressure on the accelerator, which got social media users laughing

Popular Kumawood actor Don Little gave Yaw Dabo, another well-known Ghanaian actor, a ride in his vehicle.

The hilarious car ride, captured on video, was filled with laughter and terror as Don Little drove at top speed, scaring Yaw Dabo in the process.

Don Little Drives At Top Speed and Scares Yaw Dabo Photo Source: Samuel_Dabo TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, Yaw Dabo can be seen holding onto the car door handle for dear life as Don Little speeds down the road.

Despite the fear on his face, Yaw Dabo still managed to crack a few jokes, further adding to the comedic atmosphere of the video. At a point, Dabo begged Don Little to allow him to alight and walk instead.

Despite Dabo's plea, Don Little continued to drive at top speed, navigating through narrow lanes with ease. On the other hand, Yaw Dabo is seen trying to calm himself down, taking deep breaths and reassuring himself the car would not crush.

The combination of Don Little's fast driving and Yaw Dabo's reactions made for a hilarious video that quickly went viral on social media. The video was shared by Dabo on his TikTok page.

The video has received much attention, with many people commenting on how funny it was. Some viewers have even praised Don Little for his driving skills and teased Dabo for being a scaredy cat.

Don Little And Yaw Dabo Spark Reactions

kofisenyo466 commented:

Don be hard guy I met him kade area herrr no be small speed

user7937807987163 wrote:

nkwadaa meinu

Abenaa Adepa reacted:

this guy's go kill me ooo

Source: YEN.com.gh