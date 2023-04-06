Ghanaian professional makeup artiste based in the Ashanti Region celebrated her birthday with elegant photos

The beautiful daughter-in-law of the chief executive officer of Kessben Group of Companies looked splendid in kente outfits

Dr Adjei Asomdwee who is also a pharmacist has a lot of celebrity clients including Anita Sefa Boakye

Ghanaian pharmacist and professional makeup artist Dr Adjei Asomdwee has released some impeccable photos of herself donning stylish kente outfits on Instagram.

AnA makeover slays in a white corseted kente gown

The gorgeous makeup artiste dazzled in a white corseted kente dress. The long-sleeve dress was designed with shiny rhinestones that matched her beautiful earrings.

She completed her look with a white fascinator and elegant shoes.

AnA Makeover looks flamboyant in a floor-sweeping kente dress

The talented makeup artiste,, popularly AnA Makeover looked gorgeous in a spaghetti strap beaded kente dress. She rocked a stunningng colourful hairstyle and smooth makeup for this photoshoot.

The beautiful wife of Festus is the son of Mr Stephen Boaten,g popularly called Kessben is the chief executive officer of the conglomerat, Kessben Group of Companies. Mr Boateng is also a Ghanaian lawyer by profession.

The professional makeup artist posted the photos on social media captioned;

I am a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special person, that i may proclaim the praises of Him that has called me out of darkness into His marvelous light, who once was not a person but now a person of God, who had not obtained mercy but now have obtained mercy (1 Peter 2:9&10)

Some social media users have commented on Dr Asomdwee's Instagram;

Happy Birthday, dear

Happy Birthday, @a.n.a_makeover God bless you and your new age, dear

Happy Birthday my beautiful sister Dr Mrs Asomdwe KB. God bless your new age with long life and happiness

Happy Birthday

Happy blessed Birthday, beautiful. God bless you in abundance

Happy Birthday, @thepharmartist__. Have the best of everything

Happy Birthday, @a.n.a_makeover. God bless you

You are so beautiful. Happy Birthday

Watch the beautiful wedding video of AnA makeover and Festus below

