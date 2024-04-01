Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari melted the hearts of many people when she shared adorable pictures of her baby son

In the photos, she was playing with her son, and she nuzzled him without showing his face

The pictures got many people admiring their bond, while others congratulated her for having a son after having four girls

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared adorable pictures of her spending quality time with her baby son.

Nadia Buari and her son. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari dropped new photos of her and her son

The pictures were taken abroad, and in one of them, Nadia Buari stood at the window of their plush residence, holding her son in her arms. They looked at the beautiful views from the window with beautiful smiles.

In the other picture, the actress sat on the bed and crossed her legs while holding her son over her face and nuzzling him.

In both pictures, the face of her baby boy was not shown, as she hid his identity from her millions of fans.

Below is a carousel post of Nadia Buari and her son.

Reactions as Nadia Buari dropped new pictures of her son

The pictures got many of Nadia Buari's fans admiring the bond she shared with her son. Others were also excited that the seasoned actress finally had a boy after having four girls.

Below are the reactions of fans:

eshamluvshameem said:

God I need my turn to hold a child like this ❤

ucee46 said:

The most beautiful picture I have seen today

bornrich21594 said:

I love this girl so much ❤️❤️

big_marvo_ said:

Na who dey nack u ? I wan just know

chidinma_chinedu said:

Baby boy congratulations ma'am

mizseeker_ said:

Awwww so sweet ❤❤❤

“Beautiful family”: Nadia Buari flaunts her daughters in family photos to fans

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has reminded fans about the importance of providing care for their family.

She shared photos that captured herself and her birth mother spending quality time with two of her daughters.

The actress and her family's infectious smiles and endearing personalities struck fans with excitement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh