Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah flaunted his casual style in recent photos he posted on his verified Instagram feed

He was seen looking handsome in a jacket, jeans and white sneakers as his long dreadlocks hung over his shoulders

Many people admired how he was growing into a handsome young man and showered praises on him

Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has turned heads on social media with his exceptional fashion style.

Abraham Attah looks mature and stylish in new pictures

The Beasts of No Nation star was seen with long dreadlocks covering some part of his face.

He was seen dressed casually in an unbuttoned branded black sports jacket with a white wifebeater underneath.

Abraham Attah completed his look with a pair of jeans complemented by a white pair of sneakers.

He flaunted his look in his carousel post on his verified Instagram page, @abraham.attah.

Below are pictures of Abraham Attah dazzling in jeans and a jacket.

Ghanaians shower praises on Abraham Attah on social media

Many people drooled over his sense of style to the extent that they gave him names such as Big man, Boss, and Tuff, among other.

Others also pleaded with him to gift them his jacket since they loved it.

Below are some of the beautiful reactions from the comment section of the post:

Idris Elba hails Abraham Attah on a Ghanaian-based radio station

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that British actor Idris Elba showered unending praises on Abraham Attah for the exceptional role he played as Agu in the 2015 hit movie, Beasts of No Nation.

During an interview on a Kumasi-based radio station, Opemsuo FM, Idris Elba shared that when he watched the movie for the first time, he cried.

