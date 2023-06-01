Kumawood actor and comedian Akabenezer and actress Bernice Asare were spotted filming a new skit dubbed Adam and Eve

In the viral pictures, they were wrapped in leaves and flaunting their natural looks

Many people reacted to the pictures as they shared their feedback on the viral pictures

Kumawood actor and YouTuber Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, has set the internet ablaze after pictures of him in the bushes with actress Bernice Asare went viral.

Akabenezer and Bernice Asare in Adam and Eve skit. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Akabenezer and Bernice Asare spotted in the bush

According to sources, Ras Nene and Bernice Asare acted a skit dubbed Adam and Eve.

In the viral pictures that emerged on the internet, Ras Nene, as he is affectionately called, was spotted dressed in green together with Bernice Asare.

Ras Nene wore a green skirt made of thick green fabric cut into the shape of leaves and patched together.

The talented actor was shirtless. He wore a wig to mimic how .

Bernice Asare had on a similar outfit as that of Ras Nene. However, the same fabric was designed and used to cover her bosom.

The talented actress wore no makeup and her hair was rough as it hung across her back.

Below are trending pictures of Akabenezer and Bernice Asare as they played Adam and Eve in a new skit.

Ghanaians shared their views on the upcoming skit

While the pictures put smiles on the faces of many people who spotted it, others were not pleased as they shared pieces of advice on social media.

However, many people said they were expectant of the skit and could not wait to watch it.

@oppongsamuel21 said:

We can't wait to see

@EfuaJukebox stated:

Aka Ebenezer needs to be stopped... Ah

@StonebwoyKwaku remarked:

Dr likee dey chop de women in bush p333

@ISLIONHEARTZ stated:

Adamnezer

officialbpk_ opined:

They should be serious with this one. The comic is too much, it makes the movie boring.

berwuah remarked:

Heerrh charlie the girl's skin be smooth

daniel02ampiaw commented:

How they will chop there

tina_thom7 said:

Eny3 easy oo

Source: YEN.com.gh