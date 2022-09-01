Dj Switch, Abraham Attah, Calista Amoateng and Francisca Lamini might be young, but these celebrity kids have done a lot in the short period they have been on earth

The talented young kids made mother Ghana proud once they touched down on the shores of the respective foreign countries they visited

They showed the world what they are made of as they put their unique God-given abilities to good use and received recognition

Ghana is blessed with many talented individuals. Some blossom faster than others and show impressive abilities at a tender age.

Some of these gifted young individuals have become celebrated after they showed Ghana and the world what they are made of.

Photo: Calista Amoateng, Francisca Lamini Source: kali.starr, edwardasare

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of talented child celebrities who made Ghana proud abroad by chalking impressive achievements. Dj Switch, Abraham Attah, Calista Amoateng and Francisca Lamini are some of the talented stars on the list.

Dj Switch

Dj Switch is one of the most talented kids Ghana has produced, and ironically she won the Talented Kidz talent show that put her in the spotlight. The brilliant little girl wowed Ghanaians with disk jockey skills, eloquence and confidence.

After gaining popularity after the Talented Kidz show, Dj Switch travelled to the United States and kept soaring. She has racked achievements upon achievements. For Black History Month in 2019, Jay-Z's Roc Nation recognized her talent and showcased her on their social media.

In 2020, she was named one of the Top 100 Child Prodigies. She recently got admitted into Chaminade College Preparatory, a prestigious high school in the United States.

Abraham Attah

This brilliant young man is one of Ghana's favourite celebrity kids. He became a national sweetheart after featuring in the Netflix blockbuster Beast Of No Nation. He was one of the main characters in the movie, and his acting skills captivated a lot of folks home and abroad.

After Beast Of No Nation, Abraham was flown abroad, where he got admission into a good college and was featured in the movie, Spiderman No Way Home. A huge achievement.

Calista Amoateng

Calista is a talented young girl who is a model and a musician. The multi-talented young lady is the daughter of media personality Stacey Amoateng and veteran musician Okyeame Quophi.

She recently made Ghana proud when she won the Miss Teen Tourism 2022, which took place in the Philippines. The gifted little girl beat multiple talented ladies from other countries to the Miss Teen Tourism crown.

Francisca Lamini

The queen of the 2021 National Maths And Science Quiz has made a lot of progress in her educational career after fascinating Ghanaians with her intellect at the 2021 NSMQ competition. The smart young girl was the only lady at the finals and held her own in the midst of numerous male contestants.

Francisca, after capturing the hearts of Ghanaians, did not stop there after the competition. She made the motherland proud after being admitted into the prestigious Havard University. The fact that she was able to get recognition by one of the top universities in the world has wowed many.

