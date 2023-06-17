Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae has opened up about the aftermath of his wife and unborn child's death

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Okomfo Kolegae disclosed his fear of marrying after such a tragedy at his prime age

Some social media users have commented after watching the heartbreaking video on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Collins Oteng popularly called Okomfo Kolegae, has made some revelations after his wife's death and his plans to start a new family.

Okomfo Kolegae mourns his late pregnant wife. @okomfokolegae

In an interview with Delay, the famous Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae said he suffered greatly from losing his pregnant wife during delivery. He added that some social media worsened his pain by writing painful things about her death on social media.

I am praying to God about marriage. The fear. I have been through a lot. As a young man in the movie industry and losing my wife at an early age.

Usually, these things should have happened too in my old age.

After the incident, we heard many things on social media, people said my late wife fell from bed, and others said something behind her death. People say the worst things. I don’t even understand where they got that perception from.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has commented on Delay's Instagram video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below;

Okyeame Kwame stated:

Sorry, my Bro. May God give you strength.

Hami Duzak stated:

Human beings are quick to point fingers, especially in our Ghanaian community, and sadly, we don’t usually see the positive side of things. I sympathize with him because losing someone who is that close to you isn’t easy to deal with, and when it’s compounded with all this negativity makes it difficult for the person to recover from it. I pray that one day Ghanaians will stop judging a bereaving husband or wife for the death of their spouse.

iam_mzmarylynn stated:

He speaks so well. I can see he's still mourning. May the Lord comfort him

qhobby_ike stated:

De guy x talking wid sm pain in his heart ……may god strengthen him

Joyce. Osei.1420354 stated:

My Love, you are great, from grace to grace; l appreciate this interview; thank you for being you. Always proud of you .

