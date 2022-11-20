Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae, known in private life as Collins Oteng, has been hit by a big tragedy. The actor's wife has reportedly passed away.

According to a report by Zionfelix.net, Kolegae's wife who was pregnant died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The report further indicated Kolegae did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Kumawood actor Komfo Kolegae has lost his wife Photo source: @nanabaffdotcomm

Photos of Komfo Kolegae's wife pop up

A post by blogger @nanabaffdotcomm on Instagram confirmed the report. The post showed two photos of Kolegae's wife.

One of the photos had the deceased posing with her husband. The second was a maternity photo which showed her baby bump.

