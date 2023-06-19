Scarface hitmaker Medikal got the internet buzzing after he bought a copy of actress Yvonne Nelson's new book for GH¢100k

The book was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Peduase Valley Resort, and many Ghanaian celebrities were there to show their support

However, the video has raised concerns among Ghanaians as they questioned why he would buy a book at such a high price and whether he would even read it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a stir on social media after a video of him buying actress and author Yvonne Nelson's book for GH¢100,000 surfaced on social media.

Medikal (right) and Yvonne Nelson (left) look dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @yvonnenelson @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal buys Yvonne Nelson's book for GH¢100k

Dressed in all black with a Kente sash around his neck, Medikal made a bid of GH¢100,000 to grab a copy of Yvonne Nelson's newly released book.

Announcing the price got guests applauding him as he took his seat while Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor, who was the MC of the event, confirmed the amount.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yvonne Nelson launches new book

The book, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Peduase Valley Resort. Many industry players, friends and the media were there to support her.

Below is a video of Medikal buying Yvonne Nelson's book for GH¢100k.

Ghanaians react to video of Medikal buying Yvonne Nelson's book for GH¢100k

Many people wondered whether Medikal would even read the book as they questioned why he bought it at an exorbitant price.

Other social media users hinted that he was showing off at the book launch and that, on records, he would not buy the book at that rate.

See selected comments from Ghanaians below:

efya_bash remarked:

Na book no ob3kan de3 ?

vicky_rocky29 stated:

Let the poor breathe ‍♀️ don’t suffocate them 1 billion

onero_gunz said:

Ei 100,000 bruh adey need this money travel go Uk to do my nursing chale

yhummyworldstar remarked:

Akwaa wei ni Shatta Wale dier nor believe them oo,Omo wo sika so packaging nkoaa

mharmmha said:

Is he buying the book of life?‍♀️

gamersimmer14 said:

Wait just for reading or it can do another thing??

heis.mario_ remarked:

Issac Newton kraa ne book y3 s3n

1real_edmund said:

Someone tag Hajia for real here

naomikabi stated:

Hehehe don't be surprised it was for announcement

miscalbae said:

Y3nyinaa y3 b3 twer3 book no bi

Medikal meets Despite's friend Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that Medikal met Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

They were captured having a conversation in a video, which went viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh