Shatta Wale has reacted to Yvonne Nelson's claims of getting rid of a pregnancy she had with Sarkodie

In her recently published memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress disclosed she briefly dated Sarkodie in 2010 and terminated a pregnancy for him

But Shatta Wale cannot believe the revelations in the book and thinks Sarkodie could not have done that

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Dancehall stalwart Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has reacted to the revelations in Yvonne Nelson's book.

The actress released a memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as the world celebrated Fathers' Day.

The book which is being sold for almost 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, contained many revelations about Yvonne's life.

Shatta Wale has reacted to YVonne Nelson's revealtions about Sarkodie Photo source: @shatawalenima, @aba_the_great

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie got her pregnant

Among the many things she revealed in the book, Yvonne disclosed that she had once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Shatta Wale thinks Sarkodie's innocent over Yvonne Nelson's claims

Not long after details of Yvonne's book emerged online, Shatta Wale took to Twitter to share his reaction.

In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale jokingly defended Sarkodie, saying the rapper was innocent.

"Oh, no sark can’t do that ? I don’t believe this aaaahhhh ..#Abortion like how ? Sark ? Naaaa...He won’t even kill mosquito ..All be lie ," one tweet read.

In the subsequent tweet, Shatta Wale said:

"Ok we need video evidence, I am sarks lawyer today . I will protect my nig*a anytime tea...All be lie . Slap your phone ."

Yvonne Nelson's ex-lover Iyanya reacts to stories in her book

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson's ex-boyfriend Iyanya has reacted to the contents of the actress' recently released memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a tweet, Iyanya, a Nigerian singer, sounded surprised by the amount of personal information Yvonne had put in her book.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh