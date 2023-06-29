Ras Nene got a surprise visit from ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan while on set with his crew

The actor and his crew members recollected fun moments of Gyan's illustrious career, with Ras Nene recalling a peculiar experience he had in Dubai

According to the actor, most people in UAE did not know Ghana until Asamoah Gyan's name was mentioned

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene received an unexpected visit from former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan. The surprise encounter took place while Ras Nene and his crew were on set, and it quickly turned into a joyful reunion filled with reminiscing about Gyan's remarkable football career.

Ras Nene (Left) Asamoah Gyan being honoured by Al Ain (Right) Photo Source: Asamoah Gyan, Al Ain

Source: Facebook

As the actor and his crew members gathered around, they began sharing anecdotes and reliving the thrilling moments of Gyan's illustrious journey in the world of football. Ras Nene, in particular, shared a unique experience he had during a visit to Dubai.

During his time in Dubai, Ras Nene said he noticed that many people in the United Arab Emirates were unfamiliar with the country Ghana. However, as soon as Asamoah Gyan's name was mentioned as a reference point, their recognition was instant. Gyan had made a significant impact during his tenure at Al Ain, a prominent club in Dubai, and had earned himself a remarkable reputation.

Gyan's outstanding performances and achievements on the football field effectively put Ghana on the map. Ras Nene expressed his admiration for the former captain, highlighting his massive impact on football.

Ras Nene and Asamoah Gyan warm hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

gamboarafat4641 said:

Please let me say this bcs of asomah gyan I got a job in Dubai bcs my boss was an Egyptian and he said he always respect Ghanaian after their lose in 2006

komframjulius4071 wrote:

Charlie ibi true ma dad went to Dubai and he said he is from Ghana no body knew where Ghana was until he said Asamoah Gyan

NaNaadowah_887 commented:

We celebrate you baby jet

Ras Nene thanks Asamoah Gyan

In a related story, Asamoah Gyan paid a surprise visit to Ras Nene on set, and it was a joyous occasion as the crew expressed their admiration for the legendary Black Stars player.

Ras Nene fondly recalled the time when Asamoah Gyan generously gifted him his first camera, and he showered praises on the former captain.

The comic actor even mentioned that he planned to name his next child after Asamoah Gyan as a gesture of honour.

