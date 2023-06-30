Wanti Wanti crooner Sefa got the internet buzzing as she dropped gorgeous photos of her slaying in an outfit that highlighted her curves and huge backside

She wore a silk lavender dress that had a cut on the side, human hair loc extensions and flawless makeup

Many of her followers took to the comment section to gush over her beauty and shower her with compliments

Ghanaian songstress Sefa turned heads online as she dazzled in a stunning outfit that flaunted her curves and huge backside.

Sefa flaunts curves and her huge bum in a silhouette silk dress. Image Credit: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

Sefa slays in a silk dress

Odo Yewu hitmaker Sefa was spotted in a lavender silk dress with no sleeves but rather thin straps, one around each arm.

A thigh-high cut was made on the left side of the dress to show off her glowing oily skin and fine legs.

The dress was tight around her midsection, loose from her waist downwards and it accentuated her voluptuous figure.

She rocked human hair loc extensions neatly styled into a side part and tucked in at the back.

Her makeup was flawless as the highlight and contour brought out her facial features.

Below is the carousel post on Sefa's Instagram page as she dazzled in a silk dress.

Fans react to Sefa's stunning photos

Many of Sefa's followers on Instagram could not hide the admiration they have for her.

They trooped to the comment section with sweet compliments as they talked about how radiant she looked.

Below are some of the lovely comments from the post:

iammzgee remarked:

Baby girl ❤️

americanmuslim69 stated:

Oh God. You are so beautiful s3fa_gh, God has blessed you with everything from head to toe. ❤️❤️

dj_vanny_ricch commented:

Woman with too much sauce Volta tilapia no bones oooo your meat saf choke me

nataliamcphilliamy said:

You are looking soooooooooooooooo sweet, cute and beautiful with it please sweet sister s3fa_gh.

elikem_the_gossip stated:

You dont do too much mpo nie

clinton_ontario said:

Last slide tho,you brought a lot to the table ❤️

adjoaadepagh remarked:

S3fa we are sorry if we’ve offended you waidammm girl tooo Haaat❤️❤️❤️

khwameli stated:

This body dey coz vawulance

Source: YEN.com.gh