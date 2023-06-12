Ghanaian actors Dr Likee and Efia Odo have cracked ribs with a video in which they acted as a couple

Dr Likee's grammar kept his fans rolling on the floor as he mimicked Efia Odo's American accent

Some excited fans have reacted to the video, talking about Dr Likee's intelligence and acting prowess

Ghanaian comedian and YouTuber Dr Likee, known privately as Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, has cracked ribs in a comedy skit with actress Efia Odo, who is also known privately as Andrea Owusu.

Efia Odo and Dr Likee in the couple video Photo credit: @efia_odo

Efia Odo's attitude annoys Dr Likee

In a trending video, the entertaining actor, Dr Likee, who posed as Efia Odo's boyfriend, seemed perturbed about her actions and attitude towards him.

While walking in a car park, the beautiful actress, Efia Odo, made demands that seemed to annoy Dr Likee as he failed to get her to agree with his decisions.

Dr Likee attempts to express himself in an American accent

When the comedian attempted to direct Efia Odo on which route they should take to their destination, she strongly opposed him with her American accent which Dr Likee struggled to keep up with.

Dr Likee's "troubled girlfriend" Efia Odo, continuously spoke in her refined American accent. In his quest to keep up with her and express himself too, Dr Likee made funny and gibberish-sounding utterances which made his fans break into laughter.

Watch the video of Dr Likee and Efia Odo in their loved-up comedy below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dr Likee and Efia Odo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and replied with funny comments about Dr Likee's accent.

fsrounds commented:

He has a different voice when speaking English

mayaato_1 commented:

Enko bubu chocolate biaa mu w) h)

_gabriel_opare commented:

ohh I love Aka too much

lover.gal_ commented:

I’m shawdin? I’m shawdin?

