Ras Nene and Efia Odo were captured acting as a married couple in an upcoming skit

A scene from the skit emerged online, and they were captured arguing in English about marital issues

Many people talked about Ras Nene's poor English grammar and how it made them laugh hard

A new video of Ghanaian YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene and socialite Efia Odo acting in a skit has emerged online.

Ras Nene and Efia Odo act in a skit. Image Credit: @ghkwaku @official_ras_nene @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene and Efia Odo argue in a new skit

Ras Nene and Efia Odo were captured arguing after a video teaser from their upcoming skit emerged online.

In the video, she was leaning on the car when he walked towards her to vent about frustrations in their marriage.

He told her he was tired of the marriage and insinuated that he wanted a divorce after she failed to answer his call the previous night.

Speaking English with her while Efia Odo spoke in her American accent during the argument got many people bursting out in laughter since Ras Nene is known to be fluent in Twi.

Below is a video of Efia Odo and Ras Nene fighting in a skit.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo and Ras Nene's skit

Many people highlighted statements in the video that made them laugh hard as they noted that Ras Nene spoke poor English grammar.

Others also noted that Ras Nene and Efia Odo look good together and should act more skits.

ama.nyarko.129794 said:

Yesterday where are you going

bricanice_legitimate remarked:

He just murmured the English right there

vickynanaamaowusua1 stated:

Hahaha wose3 go n take ur clothes n go yesterday were u going ahhh likee

ama_velvet stated:

Brofo no Y3 Perfect tense continous eiii

adwoaaa____ said:

These people ... I'm tired in this marriage ampa

macarthurclara said:

They look good together for real

armandoswanzy said:

Likeeeee for win award…..

kingdesdaily_ remarked:

But girl wei nso she like fooling paaoo.

kwesimusiq__ stated:

Yesterday where you going ?

Ras Nene slays in shorts and a top in casual look

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that Ras Nene got many drooling over his look after sharing a picture wearing a casual outfit.

He asked his cherished fans to tell him why they like him, and he had several of them talk about his funny skits.

