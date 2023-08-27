Actor Yaw Dabo attempted to avoid the camera when he attended the Ridge Condos Hotel all-black party

The event, which took place in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region, saw some Ghanaian entertainers in attendance

The video in which the actor, also said to be a church elder, later smiled for his audience garnered reactions, with many cackling

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, known in private life as Samuel Yaw Dabo, shied away from the camera when he was approached at the Ridge Condos Hotel all-black party.

The highly anticipated posh event, which was well attended, witnessed the presence and performances of Ghanaian entertainers.

Yaw Dabo avoids the camera at Ridge Condos all-black party. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Some celebrities at the Ridge Condos Ghana all-black party

Musicians Medikal, KiDi, and Michy were spotted at the event, where Yaw Dabo was also filmed on tape.

When the movie personality was approached, he covered his face and looked away from the camera. Later, Yaw Dabo beamed with a smile before delivering a hand gesture.

""Church elder" @samuel_dabo just logged in at the final day of the @ridgecondosghana all-black party happening in Kumasi," blogger Zion Felix posted with the Instragram video on Saturday, August 26.

The clip showing actor Samuel Dabo received reactions from netizens, as many found it funny.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Yaw Dabo

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks for your reading.

Don_kidi22 posted:

Elder and pastor dey party.

Saavida commented:

Leave him alone, wai. Nothing wrong, kra.

AlaMxim posted:

Enjoyment saa.

Osei Kwame Despite gifts members of Dabo Soccer Academy $100 each

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business owner Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifted members of actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy $100 each on Sunday, January 22.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Media Group doled out cash to the players, the coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman.

The actor, popularly known as Dabo, made this public through his Instagram account, where he shared videos of the kind deed.

Despite and Ofori Sarpong grace couple's lavish ceremony

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian business titans Osei Kwame Despite and his close associate Ernest Ofori Sarpong graced a couple's wedding in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh