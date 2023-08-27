Reverend Obofour was one of the partygoers at the Saturday edition of Ridge Condos' All Black Party in Kumasi

The Anointed Palace Chapel founder announced his presence by spraying cash on rapper YPee during his performance

Obofour's appearance and behaviour at the party have brought him criticism, as some Ghanaians think it is wrong for a pastor to do that

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, known in private life as Francis Kwaku Antwi, has sparked talk on social media.

The talk on social media follows his appearance at a party at Ridge Condos in Kumasi on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Obofour arrives at Ridge Condos All Black Party with Nana B and Taabea CEO

Obofour was among the prominent guests invited to the All Black Party in the Ashanti regional capital.

Arriving at the venue, Obofour was captured with the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a. Nana B and Taabea Herbal CEO Christian Agyemang.

After being ushered into the party, Obofour sat with Nana B and the Taabea CEO at the same table and started chatting.

Obofour sprays money on YPee during his performance

The party had many performances from Ghanaian artistes as Obofour chatted with those around his table.

During the performance of rapper YPee, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder went to the stage to spray some cash on him.

Obofour's videos trigger reactions from Ghanaians

The videos of Reverend Obofour at the Ridge Condos All Black Party have triggered criticisms from Ghanaians. The party was no different nightclub for many people, and a 'man of God' should not be seen mingling in such a setting.

afia___amponsah1 said:

3nkr)fo) offering

iam_alphafx said:

Only in Ghana Wey pastors dey spray money like street boys…. So heaven dey??

annonymous_114 said:

Wei nyinaa abeyifuo nku sika

most_hated_yunginn said:

Pastor wey e dey go club

godson_vee said:

This man has really changed the perception of Christianity in GH.

Hajia Bintu wears short bodycon to greet bloggers at All Balck Party in Kumasi

Meanwhile, TikTok influencer Hajia Bintu became the toast of many bloggers as they met for the All Black Party in Kumasi.

Wearing bodycon hot pants, Bintu went around hugging Zionfelix, Nkonkonsa, GHHyper, and other people present, getting them excited by her bouncing curves.

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the videos of the TikToker and the bloggers emerged online.

