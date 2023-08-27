Obofour Attends Ridge Condos Party With Nana B, Taabea CEO And Sprays Cash On YPee, Ghanaians Question Him
- Reverend Obofour was one of the partygoers at the Saturday edition of Ridge Condos' All Black Party in Kumasi
- The Anointed Palace Chapel founder announced his presence by spraying cash on rapper YPee during his performance
- Obofour's appearance and behaviour at the party have brought him criticism, as some Ghanaians think it is wrong for a pastor to do that
The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, known in private life as Francis Kwaku Antwi, has sparked talk on social media.
The talk on social media follows his appearance at a party at Ridge Condos in Kumasi on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Obofour arrives at Ridge Condos All Black Party with Nana B and Taabea CEO
Obofour was among the prominent guests invited to the All Black Party in the Ashanti regional capital.
Arriving at the venue, Obofour was captured with the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a. Nana B and Taabea Herbal CEO Christian Agyemang.
After being ushered into the party, Obofour sat with Nana B and the Taabea CEO at the same table and started chatting.
See the video as shared by @ghhyper below:
Obofour sprays money on YPee during his performance
The party had many performances from Ghanaian artistes as Obofour chatted with those around his table.
During the performance of rapper YPee, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder went to the stage to spray some cash on him.
See the moment below:
Obofour's videos trigger reactions from Ghanaians
The videos of Reverend Obofour at the Ridge Condos All Black Party have triggered criticisms from Ghanaians. The party was no different nightclub for many people, and a 'man of God' should not be seen mingling in such a setting.
afia___amponsah1 said:
3nkr)fo) offering
iam_alphafx said:
Only in Ghana Wey pastors dey spray money like street boys…. So heaven dey??
annonymous_114 said:
Wei nyinaa abeyifuo nku sika
most_hated_yunginn said:
Pastor wey e dey go club
godson_vee said:
This man has really changed the perception of Christianity in GH.
