A Netflix blockbuster retelling a real-life hijacking attempt in Nigeria will premiere on October 25

The upcoming movie features Ghanaian actor and now politician John Dumelo as a plane pilot

The trailer, which was recently released, has hiked up fans' anticipation for the premiere on Netflix

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, who is running for MP in the upcoming December 7 elections, has landed a role in a new Netflix movie Hijack '93.

The movie follows the 1993 hijacking of a Nigerian Airways flight by a group of Nigerian teenagers: Richard Ogunderu (19), Kabir Adenuga (18), Benneth Oluwadaisi (20), and Kenny Rasaq Laal (19).

John Dumelo joins the star-studded Nollywood cast for a new Netflix movie Hijack 93. Photo source: Facebook/NetflixNaija

The hijackers used the passengers as leverage to demand social change from Nigeria's military-backed government.

The film will premiere in cinemas on October 25, the same day the incident happened in 1993.

The cast includes Nollywood industry veterans like Bob Manuel and debutants Adam Garuba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo as the hijackers.

John Dumelo, who played a pilot, has been one of Ghana's biggest film stars in Nollywood. Hijack '93 adds to a catalogue of Nollywood classics he has featured in, including Men in Love and Kezia.

The Ghanaian actor is one of several aspiring politicians fighting for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming December 7 elections, per the BBC.

He has vowed to win the elections after contesting for the first time in 2020.

Fans react to Dumelo's new movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's role in the Nollywood film Hijack '93.

@selorm__a wrote:

"This looks good!! John Dumelo 🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️"

@Sam15476825 said:

"Why do they future this Ghana actor in Nigeria movie? I remember when he was busy insulting naija people during the world cup qualifiers match between the two countries."

@rex_bond noted:

"Ooh this will be so fun to watch"

Cleverlydey4u added:

"Finally Nollywood stepping up their game 👏🏾"

Ghanaians battle Nollywood colleagues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian film stars faced their colleagues in a hilarious rap battle as part of a promotional drive for the upcoming film One Night Guests.

In the video, the Nollywood and Ghallywood stars attempted to represent their countries in a lyrical contest, extending the infamous Ghana Naija banter on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

