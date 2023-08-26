An Alan Kyerematen agent for the NPP's super delegates congress in the North East Region has been assaulted

The man, identified as Ali Zakaria, was allegedly beaten up after raising objections to the conduct of some voters in the election

Photos have emerged online showing Zakaria with facial injuries after he was chased out of the venue

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) super delegates congress on Saturday, August 26, 2023, was nearly marred in the North East Region after violence erupted.

The violence concerned Ali Zakaria, an agent of flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen, who was reportedly assaulted at the election scene.

Alan Cash's agent in North East beaten and chased out of elections

According to a report on Onua TV YEN.com.gh monitored, the Alan Cash agent, also known as Zak, was beaten up after raising some objections.

Zak is reported to have vehemently protested after some delegates who voted in the home region of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia showed their ballot and who they voted for.

His protest was deemed unacceptable by some of the delegates present, and he was subsequently attacked.

Photos shared on Onua TV showed Zak with a deep cut on his forehead while one of his eyelids had swollen and covered the eye.

After being chased out of the election venue, Zak was helped to the hospital by those who sympathised with him.

Renowned broadcaster Bridget Otoo also shared photos of the assaulted Alan Cash agent on Facebook.

