Selly Galley confirmed the rumours about her and Praye Tiatia having given birth to twins some weeks ago

She slayed in various gorgeous outfits as she flaunted her heavily pregnant self

Lots of congratulatory messages poured in from her fans, the Sellybrators, friends and other Ghanaian celebrities

Actress and former beauty queen Selly Galley announced on Sunday, August 27, 2023, that she and her husband, Praye Tiatia, had welcomed twins.

Selly Galley's maternity pictures. Image Credit: @sellygalley

Selly Galley flaunts baby bump in stylish photos

Selly Galley posted gorgeous pictures of her flaunting her baby bump, slaying in gorgeous outfits.

She wrote heartfelt messages on the various posts as she gave glory and praise to God for blessing her family with twins.

Mrs Fiawoo also thanked her fans, the Sellybrators, friends and family for the prayers and well-wishes.

Selly Galley in black

In one of the photos she shared, she was in a black velvet mini-dress that flaunted her fine legs. The dress was styled with a gold chain that was placed around her waist.

Selly Galley in red

The 35-year-old mother of twins slayed in another outfit. She wore a red bodycon dress styled with a blazer of the same colour.

She wore a pair of red-framed dark sunglasses that made her look exceptional.

Ghanaians congratulate Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia

Fella Makafui, Tima Kumkum and many other Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to congratulate Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia on their twins.

fellamakafui stated:

Yaaaaasss ❤️❤️❤️

iamtimakumkum remarked:

My Sellyyyyyy we are your kelewele fry us ❤️❤️

3lesiapink_ said:

Charley, this has boosted my faith to another level. What God cannot do, indeed does not exist!!!!

Nana Ama McBrown's prophecy about Selly Galley giving birth to twins resurfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Nana Ama McBrown prophesying that Selly Galley would give birth to twins resurfaced on social media.

The video came at a time when there were rumours about the former beauty queen having delivered twins in the US some weeks ago.

