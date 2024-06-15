Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui got many people admiring how stunning she looked when she slayed in a sparkling minidress

The actress is on a trip to the US, vacationing, after selling out the cinemas in Accra and Kumasi in premiering her movie Resonance

Many people in the comment section talked about her glow-up after divorcing rapper Medikal

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui turned many heads online when she dropped pictures from her trip to the US.

Fella Makafui slays on a US trip

After the successful premiere of her movie Resonance in various cinemas in Accra and Kumasi, Fella Makafui flew to the US for a much-needed vacation.

The Yolo star slayed in a black, sparking, sleeveless minidress that flaunted her well-oiled legs. She completed her look with yellow spiral heels.

The mother of Island Frimpong looked beautiful in a thick, curly lace frontal wig that hung across her back.

She posed beautifully in the pictures she shared on her X account, showing how she enjoyed her vacation in New York, USA.

Below are stunning pictures of Fella Makafui in the US.

Reactions to the pictures of Fella Makafui looking joyful on her vacation in the US

Many people in the comment section talked about how stunning Fella Makafui looked in the pictures as they complimented her glowing skin, sparking outfit, flawless makeup and joyful look.

Below are the lovely views from her fans to the pictures:

@Tonyhansutd said:

Looking happy outside but deep down she dey feel am in MDK's voice

@eddiee_UTD said:

If you break up plus woman, the girl go start dey glow herh life.

@Joashgoodmusic said:

Ur ex is here disturbing Amerado....don't go back to him again

@NanaYawOp said:

The girls in the WhatsApp group say they have not been seeing you at the gym of-late

@__Steeze1 said:

You’re happy because you finished someone’s son? Vim. Someone will also finish u soon

"Heart you die": Fella Makafui and her manager shared a heartwarming moment

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui was spotted in New York, USA, indulging herself after a high-striding first half of the year.

The actress and entrepreneur posted footage from her US trip, which showed that she enjoyed her vacation.

Her manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong, reshared the photos with an inspiring caption that triggered significant reactions.

