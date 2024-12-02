Lil Win, in a video, sprayed numerous GH₵200 notes on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah during their Sunday church service

The comic actor showered the money on the spiritual leader during Dr Bawumia and his team's visit to the church

Lil Win's gesture towards Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Famous Kumawood actor Lil Win courted attention on social media after a video of him spraying numerous cedi notes on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah during their recent church service surfaced.

Lil Win sprays numerous GH₵200 notes on Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah. Photo source: @officiallilwin and @stephenadomkyeiduah

Source: Instagram

The actor and the other members of the Believers Worship Centre were joined by Ghana's vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, and other high-profile members of his campaign team.

The NPP flagbearer and his team visited Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for prayers as part of their final campaign tour of the Ashanti Region before the general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Lil Win sprays money on Adom Kyei

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win flaunted his wealth as he moved from his seat to the main stage inside the church to spray money on Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

The award-winning Kumawood actor received massive cheers from the members of the Philadelphia Movement as he showered the prophet with numerous GH₵200 notes, reportedly close to GH₵100,000. Dr Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, and the other NPP members watched in amazement.

Below is the video of Lil Win spraying GH₵200 notes on Prophet Adom Kyei:

Lil Win's gesture stirs reactions online

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Quame94 commented:

"Lil Win challenging Bawumia and Wontumi. Wow, wonders shall never end."

Trust No One said:

"Eei Lil Win wants to challenge Wontumi or what😂😂😂😂?"

user799001755728 commented:

"Awwww, my Lil Win, I can't love you less for showing them that money no be problem. They can't buy the man or the members with money. Kojo 3y3 zu🥰🥰."

yarobrother1463 said:

"You have gotten my respect Kojo. They can’t buy our vote."

hairdom commented:

"It is a disgrace to politics in our country, GH but I love what Lil Win did. He is telling them that money is not a problem in the house."

Lil Win refuses to endorse political parties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win refused to publicly endorse any political formation ahead of the 2024 general elections slated for December 7.

The comic actor explained that he specifically avoids accepting cash handouts from politicians seeking his endorsement. He stated that he strictly treasures his moral conscience and is principled in how he approaches his public image.

Lil Win elaborated on the potential risks of throwing weight behind politicians in Ghana, arguing public figures face intense scrutiny and possible backlash.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh