Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin got the internet buzzing when she posted lovely pictures slaying in a two-piece swimwear and a see-through dress

She posed elegantly in the sultry pictures while showing off her huge bum and incredible curves

Many people on social media gushed over her beauty as they complimented her looks

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin turned many heads online when she shared sultry pictures slaying in stunning beachwear.

Salma Mumin flaunts curves in two-piece swimwear. Image Credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin slays in beachwear

Salma Mumin wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit made up of a bra and underwear with a thong accentuating her backside.

She covered her bare skin, wearing a see-through orange dress that hugged her body and brought out her curves.

Her makeup was flawless, and her frontal lace wig was curly as it hung over her shoulders. She wore green slipper heels to compliment her orange dress.

Salma Mumin posed elegantly in the pictures, which got many of her fans drooling over her beauty.

Below are lovely pictures of Salma Mumin flaunting her curves.

Ghanaians react to Salma Mumin's sultry pictures

Many of Salma Mumin's Instagram fans complimented her as they gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

Others also highlighted her voluptuous figure and her huge backside.

mayowa_jaiye stated:

Radiant ❤️

__nana_kwasi_sterlin said:

Always on point ❤️❤️❤️

braa_kodjoe_benefit remarked:

After making the bum de3 back posing nkoaa oo.....yegye de3n wo wiase?

bobby_keita stated:

Bbl dier woboa o

david.meyaw said:

Aww my salma ❤️❤️❤️

paul.yaro28 commented:

See nyash Salma you are oily like salmon see dunawa

Salma Mumin opens up about surgically enhancing her body

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin confessed about getting her curves enhanced.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, she addressed the rumours about her alleged crooked bum. The fashion entrepreneur stated that the outcome of the surgery was perfect and that she did not need a refund from her surgeon.

She further stated that she would undergo another surgery whenever she got tired of how she looked currently, and there was nothing anybody could do about it.

