Ghanaian musician Amaarae is a fashion risk-taker, and her music hits differently as it talks about curiosity, love, and raw fearlessness

The melanin beauty is not afraid to flaunt her skin in custom-made dresses at concerts or private hangouts with her friends

In her latest interview with Teen Vogue, the female musician with international recognition talks about how she wants to make people feel good through her music

Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly called Amaarae, is penetrating the music industry with force, and her fashion sense is very sensual.

The 29-year-old fashionista looked decent yet daring in a Hervé Léger dress for her photo shoot with Teen Vogue as she spoke about her second album, Fountain Baby.

Ghanaian musician Amaarae shows skin in sassy photos for Teen Vogue. Photo credit: @amaarae

Source: Instagram

The Sad Girls Luv Money hitmaker looked alluring in her signature blond African braids hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her flawless skin.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Amaarae disclosed,

Braids have always been my preferred hairstyle, especially in brown, as it has become my signature look. Choosing braids as part of my overall look was deliberate.

Many Black girls may not consider braids suitable for various occasions, thinking they are more fitting for vacations or casual settings. But I wanted to demonstrate that braids can be worn in stylish and sassy ways, whether for work, parties, or any occasion

As for her beauty choices, Amaarae is as playful as ever, winged liner being her ultimate go-to, matched with black or brown liner and a glossy finish. It's like the national anthem for me and many others.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Amaarae's elegant white dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

mahaneela.jpg stated:

Omg I love these who shot this

Shotbykwamzy stated:

What an eye @chinxzam has! One of the best behind the camera!

rolland_kings stated:

Wallpaper loading ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

elo.veee stated:

Too cute for the eyes

karen_onuoha stated:

It’s so beautiful

karen_onuoha stated:

They came out so well

Yawprodi stated:

The formula must be emulated!!

Mehki. Clay stated:

THESE ARE PERFECT

fola_opeyemi stated:

New wallpaper ❤️

Emanietrnl stated:

I'm OBSESSED ✨️ KEEP CREATING! Thank you for all you have created!

Ivethstunner stated:

The problem here is that you’re too fine

Omoologo. ay stated:

you look fye

Watch the video as Amaarae talks about her soundtrack

