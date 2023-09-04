Celebrated Ghanaian musician Mzbel shared an adorable video of the bath time of her daughter, Queen Khadi

While covered with a cloth, Mzbel bathed her daughter as she laid in her baby bathtub

Many people talked about how adorable Queen Khadi looked while others talked about the striking resemblance between mother and daughter

Ghanaian musician Mzbel shared a lovely video of her bathing her daughter Queen Khadi in her baby bathtub.

Mzbel and her daughter Queen Khadi in photos. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel baths her daughter Queen Khadi

Mzbel shared an adorable video of the bath time of her baby daughter Queen Khadi on her Instagram page.

She showed the products she used on her gentle skin and applied them to the little girl.

Queen Khadi giggled and smiled beautifully while the Asibolanga hitmaker bathed her.

Mzbel started with her feet before moving to her body. She was covered with a cloth during the entire process.

Below is an adorable video of Mzbel bathing her daughter Queen Khadi.

Ghanaians shared their views on a video of Mzbel bathing her daughter

After watching the video, many people talked about how the video melted their hearts as they described it as cute, and adorable, among other lovely words.

Others also stated that Queen Khadi greatly resembles her mother, Mzbel.

louiskybae remarked:

I’ve watched over and over again, so adorable

hukportidzifa remarked:

Awwwwn... Another video of baby Oheema, so cute n adorable . You making me feel like having a baby now❤️ I can't take my eyes off her❤️❤️❤️

glam_by_shika stated:

She’s beautiful

cutie_bachie stated:

Ohemaa resembles mum

da_chef_afua stated:

Baby girl just so adorable ❤️

mr.adagod remarked:

If adorable was a person ❤️❤️❤️

itz_bharbie_gurl stated:

Soo beautiful

Mzbel opens up about relationship with the late Castro de Destroyer

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mzbel opened up about her relationship with the late Castro de Destroyer.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Mzbel said that she and Castro were no longer friends before his unfortunate disappearance at Ada.

She disclosed that she does not miss him despite them being close friends years before no longer being friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh