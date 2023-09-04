Nigerian musician Patoranking held an executive album listening party in Accra on September 3, 2023

Shatta Wale, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sefa and many other Ghanaian celebrities were there to support him

Many people on social media applauded Patoranking for being loyal to his Ghanaian fans, while others shared their honest reviews of the new songs

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer Patoranking held a private executive album listening party in Accra on September 3, 2023.

Pics from Patoranking's album listening party. Image Credit: @ghkwaku @pulseghana

Patoranking hosts album listening party in Accra

Many Ghanaian celebrities and musicians supported Patoranking at the event as he held an executive listening party for his new album.

Musicians such as D Black, Shatta Wale, Mr Drew, and Manifest were there to support their fellow Nigerian artiste.

GHOne and Starr FM General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah and actresses Salma Mumin and Nikki Samonas were also spotted at the event.

Shatta Wale arriving at Patoranking's album listening party in Accra

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale arrived in a bubbly mood at the event as he ran to greet Patoranking.

Patoranking's arrival at his album listening party

Upon arrival, Patoranking met talent manager Bullgod at the entrance as they hugged and shook hands.

Shatta Wale and Nana Aba Anamoah were seated at the same table

Shatta and seasoned broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah sat at the same table at the event. They were seen having a chat and laughing, which drew attention.

Manifest and Mr Drew at the event

Ghanaian rapper Manifest and singer Mr Drew were seen sharing a toast with Patoranking at the event.

Mr Drew and Patoranking were seen dancing to one of the latter's songs off his new album.

Watch Salma Mumin's arrival at the listening party below.

Below is dancer Incredible Zigi displaying incredible moves at the event.

Below is a video of Patoranking performing songs off his album.

Below is a video of D Black and the artiste he manages Sefa at the event.

Ghanaians react to videos from Patoranking's executive album listening party

Many people applauded Patoranking for being loyal to his Ghanaian fans and hosting his album listening party in the country.

Others also shared their honest reviews of the songs off his album, which he performed at the event.

_d.erry stated:

Pato is one loyal guy . I just hope we don’t wake up tomorrow to see gbee nabu start another beef with him I know my fada

penny_yeboaa remarked:

@patorankingfire has been the real gee to Ghana from since he started. He’s always featuring one Ghanaian artiste or another. God bless him !

obaapa_may said:

Aye that’s my songggg

goodluck841 stated:

This song is highly spiritual ✝️

big_shedoo commented:

Herh wicked tune

