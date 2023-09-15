Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari danced to Rihanna's 2005 hit sing If It’s Lovin’ That You Want in an adorable video

They made the viral dance challenge to the song as they freestyled in the end

Many people were awed by their chemistry and how they had fun in the video

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared a lovely video of her and her brother Majeed Buari dancing to Barbadian musician Rihanna's If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

Nadia Buari and her brother dance in video

Actress Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari danced in a video which melted the hearts of many social media users.

They danced to a remixed TikTok version of Rihanna's 2005 hit song If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

The two siblings made the viral dance challenge to the song, and towards the end of the video, they freestyled.

Captioning the video, Nadia Buari noted that she loved her brother very much. She wrote:

This brother of mine… love him to bits. @jeedrogersgh ❤️

Below is a lovely video of Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari dancing to Rihanna's 2005 banger If It’s Lovin’ That You Want.

Comments from Ghanaians on Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari's dance video

Many people talked about the chemistry between Nadia Buari and her brother Majeed Buari as they watched the dance video.

jackieappiah said:

My sweetheart

caren_05 said:

I just love how you and your brother relate ❤️

topfix81 said:

Naddy, are you by chance sneaking into music?

dna77_93 said:

Nvr knew you're good at dancing, multiple talents

bigmoko3 said:

Aww you dance too multiple talents

ejasmac said:

I don't know you can dance and sing like this. You are a super star ✨✨✨✨✨

shizealobaapa said:

I love this bro of yours oo❤️

poshieraphel said:

I remember that song in Beyonce and Rihanna ft @realomosexy

