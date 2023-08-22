Ghanaian actress and mother of four Nadia Buari shared a lovely video of her daughter hugging and kissing her

The post she made also showed her flaunting her natural face, and she sang Don't Worry 'Bout Me (Can't Help It) by American singer and songwriter Chlöe

Many people admired how beautifully her daughter was growing and the lovely connection they share as mother and daughter

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari melted the hearts of many Ghanaians with an adorable video of her daughter hugging and kissing her.

Nadia Buari's daughter hugs and kisses her in the video

Nadia Buari posted a video on her Instagram page where her daughter hugged and kissed her in an adorable video.

It was a carousel post with pictures she had taken when her little daughter kissed and hugged her.

In the video, she was all smiles while singing American singer and songwriter Chlöe's hit song Don't Worry 'Bout Me (Can't Help It).

Captioning the post, the mother of four thanked God for always having to experience moments like these. Nadia Buari wrote:

Dear God, thank You! Always!

Below is a carousel post of Nadia Buari showing off her bare face and her daughter hugging and kissing her.

Ghanaians admire the bond between Nadia Buari and her daughter

Some of Nadia Buari's fans pleaded with her to show her children's faces the next time she posts them on her page.

Others also admired her daughter's beauty as they compared her cheeks to Nadia Buari's.

prosper4339 said:

Try to show her face maybe some other time ok.

akosua_quist remarked:

Aaawww beautiful baby. Cheeks like mum's❤️

redickantonio said:

May He protect you and the family always

doeernest70 said:

Young and beautiful mum

djcrushkj said:

So beautiful ❤️ n adorable

